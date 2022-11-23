Moongipa Capita Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 61.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 61.18% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 65.28% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 66.28% from Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2021.

Moongipa Capita EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in September 2021.

Moongipa Capita shares closed at 23.40 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.51% returns over the last 6 months and 92.43% over the last 12 months.