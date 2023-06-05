English
    Moongipa Capita Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 65.11% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moongipa Capital Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 65.11% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 292.96% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 down 228.57% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

    Moongipa Capita shares closed at 23.65 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.50% returns over the last 6 months and 38.71% over the last 12 months.

    Moongipa Capital Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.270.430.79
    Other Operating Income0.000.17--
    Total Income From Operations0.270.600.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.341.16--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-0.85--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.130.08
    Depreciation0.020.020.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.550.090.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.770.070.43
    Other Income0.120.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.650.100.46
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.650.090.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.650.090.46
    Tax-0.030.010.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.620.080.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.620.080.32
    Equity Share Capital3.053.053.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.030.271.05
    Diluted EPS-2.030.271.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.030.271.05
    Diluted EPS-2.030.271.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Moongipa Capita #Moongipa Capital Finance #Results
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:33 am