Moongipa Capita Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 65.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 65.11% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 292.96% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 down 228.57% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

Moongipa Capita shares closed at 23.65 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.50% returns over the last 6 months and 38.71% over the last 12 months.