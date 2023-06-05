Moongipa Capita Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 65.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moongipa Capital Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 65.11% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 292.96% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 down 228.57% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.
Moongipa Capita shares closed at 23.65 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.50% returns over the last 6 months and 38.71% over the last 12 months.
|Moongipa Capital Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.27
|0.43
|0.79
|Other Operating Income
|0.00
|0.17
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.27
|0.60
|0.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.34
|1.16
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-0.85
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.13
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.55
|0.09
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|0.07
|0.43
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|0.10
|0.46
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.65
|0.09
|0.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.65
|0.09
|0.46
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.62
|0.08
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.62
|0.08
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|3.05
|3.05
|3.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.03
|0.27
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-2.03
|0.27
|1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.03
|0.27
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-2.03
|0.27
|1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
