Moongipa Capita Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 177.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in March 2022 up 177.52% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 up 3634.88% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022 up 25.64% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

Moongipa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

Moongipa Capita shares closed at 17.90 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.94% returns over the last 6 months and 237.10% over the last 12 months.