Moongipa Capita Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 56.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2021 down 56.86% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 98.1% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021 down 15.22% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2020.

Moongipa Capita EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.48 in March 2020.

Moongipa Capita shares closed at 10.45 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 282.78% returns over the last 12 months.