Moongipa Capita Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, up 1927.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in June 2023 up 1927.57% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 up 139.8% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 up 127.84% from Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2022.

Moongipa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.95 in June 2022.

Moongipa Capita shares closed at 27.50 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 32.21% over the last 12 months.