Moongipa Capita Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 25.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2021 down 25.31% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021 up 115.98% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021 up 71.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

Moongipa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2020.

Moongipa Capita shares closed at 13.50 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)