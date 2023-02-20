Moongipa Capita Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 59.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 59.64% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 92.55% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 92% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.