Moongipa Capita Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 59.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 59.64% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 92.55% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 92% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

Moongipa Capita EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.63 in December 2021.

Moongipa Capita shares closed at 22.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.77% returns over the last 6 months and -12.18% over the last 12 months.