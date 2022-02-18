Moongipa Capita Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, up 363.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in December 2021 up 363.9% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021 up 476.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021 up 476.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

Moongipa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 3.63 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2020.

Moongipa Capita shares closed at 25.05 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)