Moongipa Capita Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 32.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2020 up 32.53% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 up 373.22% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020 up 420% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Moongipa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2019.

Moongipa Capita shares closed at 3.10 on March 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.73% returns over the last 6 months