 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Monte Carlo Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.58 crore, up 4.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monte Carlo Fashions are:

Net Sales at Rs 248.58 crore in September 2022 up 4.32% from Rs. 238.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.32 crore in September 2022 down 10.6% from Rs. 33.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.78 crore in September 2022 down 6.09% from Rs. 58.33 crore in September 2021.

Monte Carlo EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.36 in September 2021.

Monte Carlo shares closed at 724.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.76% returns over the last 6 months and 72.81% over the last 12 months.

Monte Carlo Fashions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 248.58 112.87 238.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 248.58 112.87 238.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 119.96 73.72 76.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 116.74 21.13 128.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -123.94 -48.43 -87.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.55 20.86 19.45
Depreciation 9.39 9.16 9.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 4.60 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.50 36.60 48.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.38 -4.77 43.57
Other Income 4.01 3.23 5.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.39 -1.55 49.21
Interest 5.48 3.79 4.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.91 -5.34 44.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.91 -5.34 44.87
Tax 9.59 -1.42 10.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.32 -3.92 33.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.32 -3.92 33.91
Equity Share Capital 20.73 20.73 20.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.63 -1.89 16.36
Diluted EPS 14.63 -1.89 16.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.63 -1.89 16.36
Diluted EPS 14.63 -1.89 16.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Monte Carlo #Monte Carlo Fashions #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:05 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.