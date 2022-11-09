Monte Carlo Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.58 crore, up 4.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.58 crore in September 2022 up 4.32% from Rs. 238.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.32 crore in September 2022 down 10.6% from Rs. 33.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.78 crore in September 2022 down 6.09% from Rs. 58.33 crore in September 2021.

Monte Carlo EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.36 in September 2021.

Monte Carlo shares closed at 724.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.76% returns over the last 6 months and 72.81% over the last 12 months.