    Monte Carlo Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.58 crore, up 4.32% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monte Carlo Fashions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 248.58 crore in September 2022 up 4.32% from Rs. 238.29 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.32 crore in September 2022 down 10.6% from Rs. 33.91 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.78 crore in September 2022 down 6.09% from Rs. 58.33 crore in September 2021.

    Monte Carlo EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.36 in September 2021.

    Monte Carlo shares closed at 724.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.76% returns over the last 6 months and 72.81% over the last 12 months.

    Monte Carlo Fashions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations248.58112.87238.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations248.58112.87238.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials119.9673.7276.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods116.7421.13128.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-123.94-48.43-87.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.5520.8619.45
    Depreciation9.399.169.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--4.60--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.5036.6048.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.38-4.7743.57
    Other Income4.013.235.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.39-1.5549.21
    Interest5.483.794.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.91-5.3444.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.91-5.3444.87
    Tax9.59-1.4210.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.32-3.9233.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.32-3.9233.91
    Equity Share Capital20.7320.7320.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.63-1.8916.36
    Diluted EPS14.63-1.8916.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.63-1.8916.36
    Diluted EPS14.63-1.8916.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:05 am