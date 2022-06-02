 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Monte Carlo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.47 crore, up 49.38% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monte Carlo Fashions are:

Net Sales at Rs 162.47 crore in March 2022 up 49.38% from Rs. 108.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.85 crore in March 2022 up 424.84% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.62 crore in March 2022 up 528.75% from Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2021.

Monte Carlo EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in March 2021.

Monte Carlo shares closed at 540.35 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.37% returns over the last 6 months and 68.91% over the last 12 months.

Monte Carlo Fashions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 162.47 461.87 108.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 162.47 461.87 108.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 51.74 46.27 36.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 62.62 114.29 25.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.96 107.24 -5.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.81 25.12 19.51
Depreciation 9.97 10.22 8.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.92 55.28 34.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.35 103.45 -10.14
Other Income 8.30 4.95 6.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.65 108.39 -3.99
Interest 4.22 4.28 3.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.43 104.12 -7.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.43 104.12 -7.43
Tax 3.58 26.67 -3.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.85 77.45 -3.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.85 77.45 -3.96
Equity Share Capital 20.73 20.73 20.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.20 37.36 -1.91
Diluted EPS 6.20 37.36 -1.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.20 37.36 -1.91
Diluted EPS 6.20 37.36 -1.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
