Monte Carlo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.47 crore, up 49.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.47 crore in March 2022 up 49.38% from Rs. 108.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.85 crore in March 2022 up 424.84% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.62 crore in March 2022 up 528.75% from Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2021.

Monte Carlo EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in March 2021.

Monte Carlo shares closed at 540.35 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.37% returns over the last 6 months and 68.91% over the last 12 months.