English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Monte Carlo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.47 crore, up 49.38% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monte Carlo Fashions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 162.47 crore in March 2022 up 49.38% from Rs. 108.76 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.85 crore in March 2022 up 424.84% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.62 crore in March 2022 up 528.75% from Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2021.

    Monte Carlo EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in March 2021.

    Close

    Monte Carlo shares closed at 540.35 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.37% returns over the last 6 months and 68.91% over the last 12 months.

    Monte Carlo Fashions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations162.47461.87108.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations162.47461.87108.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.7446.2736.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods62.62114.2925.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.96107.24-5.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.8125.1219.51
    Depreciation9.9710.228.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.9255.2834.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.35103.45-10.14
    Other Income8.304.956.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.65108.39-3.99
    Interest4.224.283.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.43104.12-7.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.43104.12-7.43
    Tax3.5826.67-3.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.8577.45-3.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.8577.45-3.96
    Equity Share Capital20.7320.7320.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.2037.36-1.91
    Diluted EPS6.2037.36-1.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.2037.36-1.91
    Diluted EPS6.2037.36-1.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Monte Carlo #Monte Carlo Fashions #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.