Monte Carlo Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 108.76 crore, down 0.64% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 08:11 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monte Carlo Fashions are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.76 crore in March 2021 down 0.64% from Rs. 109.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2021 up 61.29% from Rs. 10.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2021 up 346.79% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2020.

Monte Carlo shares closed at 270.25 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.70% returns over the last 6 months and 94.77% over the last 12 months.

Close
Monte Carlo Fashions
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations108.76403.82403.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations108.76403.82403.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials36.2324.5436.30
Purchase of Traded Goods25.6693.4688.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.41116.93108.19
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.5116.9218.83
Depreciation8.868.718.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses34.0535.7845.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.14107.4997.56
Other Income6.153.923.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.99111.41101.03
Interest3.443.545.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.43107.8895.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-7.43107.8895.50
Tax-3.4728.5223.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.9679.3672.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.9679.3672.26
Equity Share Capital20.7320.7320.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.9138.2834.85
Diluted EPS-1.9138.2834.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.9138.2834.85
Diluted EPS-1.9138.2834.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Monte Carlo #Monte Carlo Fashions #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
first published: May 14, 2021 08:00 pm

