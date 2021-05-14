Monte Carlo Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 108.76 crore, down 0.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.76 crore in March 2021 down 0.64% from Rs. 109.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2021 up 61.29% from Rs. 10.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2021 up 346.79% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2020.

Monte Carlo shares closed at 270.25 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.70% returns over the last 6 months and 94.77% over the last 12 months.