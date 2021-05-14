Monte Carlo Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 108.76 crore, down 0.64% Y-o-Y
May 14, 2021 / 08:11 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monte Carlo Fashions are:
Net Sales at Rs 108.76 crore in March 2021 down 0.64% from Rs. 109.47 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2021 up 61.29% from Rs. 10.22 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2021 up 346.79% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2020.
Monte Carlo shares closed at 270.25 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.70% returns over the last 6 months and 94.77% over the last 12 months.
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|108.76
|403.82
|403.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|108.76
|403.82
|403.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.23
|24.54
|36.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|25.66
|93.46
|88.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.41
|116.93
|108.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.51
|16.92
|18.83
|Depreciation
|8.86
|8.71
|8.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.05
|35.78
|45.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.14
|107.49
|97.56
|Other Income
|6.15
|3.92
|3.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.99
|111.41
|101.03
|Interest
|3.44
|3.54
|5.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.43
|107.88
|95.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.43
|107.88
|95.50
|Tax
|-3.47
|28.52
|23.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.96
|79.36
|72.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.96
|79.36
|72.26
|Equity Share Capital
|20.73
|20.73
|20.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.91
|38.28
|34.85
|Diluted EPS
|-1.91
|38.28
|34.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.91
|38.28
|34.85
|Diluted EPS
|-1.91
|38.28
|34.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited