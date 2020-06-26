App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monte Carlo Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 109.47 crore, up 14.29% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monte Carlo Fashions are:

Net Sales at Rs 109.47 crore in March 2020 up 14.29% from Rs. 95.78 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.22 crore in March 2020 up 45.77% from Rs. 18.85 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2020 up 104.44% from Rs. 24.56 crore in March 2019.

Monte Carlo shares closed at 165.05 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.43% returns over the last 6 months and -45.12% over the last 12 months.

Monte Carlo Fashions
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations109.47403.4095.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations109.47403.4095.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials28.8436.3028.98
Purchase of Traded Goods47.4688.0955.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.24108.19-18.42
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.5818.8315.54
Depreciation8.958.944.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.7445.4944.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.8797.56-35.12
Other Income1.023.475.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.86101.03-29.45
Interest3.315.531.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.1795.50-30.96
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-11.1795.50-30.96
Tax-0.9523.24-12.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.2272.26-18.85
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.2272.26-18.85
Equity Share Capital20.7320.7320.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.9334.85-8.73
Diluted EPS-4.9334.85-8.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.9334.85-8.73
Diluted EPS-4.9334.85-8.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 10:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Monte Carlo #Monte Carlo Fashions #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Old is gold? Study finds 2,000-year-old medicine aiding in faster recovery among COVID-19 patients

Old is gold? Study finds 2,000-year-old medicine aiding in faster recovery among COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus pandemic makes more people vulnerable to trafficking, says annual US report

Coronavirus pandemic makes more people vulnerable to trafficking, says annual US report

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 26: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 70,000 mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 26: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 70,000 mark

most popular

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

COVID-19 impact | Oyo to lay off majority of furloughed US employees: Report

COVID-19 impact | Oyo to lay off majority of furloughed US employees: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.