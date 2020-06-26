Monte Carlo Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 109.47 crore, up 14.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.47 crore in March 2020 up 14.29% from Rs. 95.78 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.22 crore in March 2020 up 45.77% from Rs. 18.85 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2020 up 104.44% from Rs. 24.56 crore in March 2019.

Monte Carlo shares closed at 165.05 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.43% returns over the last 6 months and -45.12% over the last 12 months.