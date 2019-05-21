Monte Carlo Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 95.78 crore, up 10.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.78 crore in March 2019 up 10.99% from Rs. 86.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.85 crore in March 2019 down 113.24% from Rs. 8.84 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.56 crore in March 2019 down 364.27% from Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2018.

Monte Carlo shares closed at 320.10 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.36% returns over the last 6 months and -38.05% over the last 12 months.