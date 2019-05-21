Monte Carlo Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 95.78 crore, up 10.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monte Carlo Fashions are:
Net Sales at Rs 95.78 crore in March 2019 up 10.99% from Rs. 86.30 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.85 crore in March 2019 down 113.24% from Rs. 8.84 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.56 crore in March 2019 down 364.27% from Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2018.
Monte Carlo shares closed at 320.10 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.36% returns over the last 6 months and -38.05% over the last 12 months.
|
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.78
|375.56
|86.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.78
|375.56
|86.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.98
|34.86
|32.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|55.07
|67.18
|60.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.42
|98.85
|-32.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.54
|14.84
|14.42
|Depreciation
|4.89
|4.88
|5.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|9.32
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.85
|42.45
|15.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-35.12
|112.50
|-18.40
|Other Income
|5.67
|5.65
|8.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.45
|118.14
|-10.38
|Interest
|1.51
|3.40
|1.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-30.96
|114.75
|-11.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.96
|114.75
|-11.99
|Tax
|-12.11
|39.30
|-3.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.85
|75.45
|-8.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.85
|75.45
|-8.84
|Equity Share Capital
|20.73
|21.73
|21.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.73
|34.72
|-4.07
|Diluted EPS
|-8.53
|34.72
|-4.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.73
|34.72
|-4.07
|Diluted EPS
|-8.53
|34.72
|-4.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited