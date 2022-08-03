 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Monte Carlo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.87 crore, up 170.67% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monte Carlo Fashions are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.87 crore in June 2022 up 170.67% from Rs. 41.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2022 up 61.51% from Rs. 10.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022 up 471.22% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2021.

Monte Carlo shares closed at 758.75 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.18% returns over the last 6 months and 101.29% over the last 12 months.

Monte Carlo Fashions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 112.87 162.47 41.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 112.87 162.47 41.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 73.72 51.74 55.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.13 62.62 12.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -48.43 -37.96 -61.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.86 19.81 16.79
Depreciation 9.16 9.97 7.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 4.60 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.60 43.92 27.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.77 12.35 -16.60
Other Income 3.23 8.30 6.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.55 20.65 -10.00
Interest 3.79 4.22 2.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.34 16.43 -12.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.34 16.43 -12.85
Tax -1.42 3.58 -2.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.92 12.85 -10.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.92 12.85 -10.18
Equity Share Capital 20.73 20.73 20.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.89 6.20 -4.91
Diluted EPS -1.89 6.20 -4.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.89 6.20 -4.91
Diluted EPS -1.89 6.20 -4.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

