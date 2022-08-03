Monte Carlo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.87 crore, up 170.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.87 crore in June 2022 up 170.67% from Rs. 41.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2022 up 61.51% from Rs. 10.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022 up 471.22% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2021.

Monte Carlo shares closed at 758.75 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.18% returns over the last 6 months and 101.29% over the last 12 months.