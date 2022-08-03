Monte Carlo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.87 crore, up 170.67% Y-o-Y
August 03, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monte Carlo Fashions are:
Net Sales at Rs 112.87 crore in June 2022 up 170.67% from Rs. 41.70 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2022 up 61.51% from Rs. 10.18 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022 up 471.22% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2021.
Monte Carlo shares closed at 758.75 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.18% returns over the last 6 months and 101.29% over the last 12 months.
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|112.87
|162.47
|41.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|112.87
|162.47
|41.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|73.72
|51.74
|55.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.13
|62.62
|12.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-48.43
|-37.96
|-61.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.86
|19.81
|16.79
|Depreciation
|9.16
|9.97
|7.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|4.60
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.60
|43.92
|27.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.77
|12.35
|-16.60
|Other Income
|3.23
|8.30
|6.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.55
|20.65
|-10.00
|Interest
|3.79
|4.22
|2.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.34
|16.43
|-12.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.34
|16.43
|-12.85
|Tax
|-1.42
|3.58
|-2.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.92
|12.85
|-10.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.92
|12.85
|-10.18
|Equity Share Capital
|20.73
|20.73
|20.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.89
|6.20
|-4.91
|Diluted EPS
|-1.89
|6.20
|-4.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.89
|6.20
|-4.91
|Diluted EPS
|-1.89
|6.20
|-4.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited