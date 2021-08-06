Monte Carlo Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 41.70 crore, up 272.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.70 crore in June 2021 up 272.94% from Rs. 11.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.18 crore in June 2021 up 24.75% from Rs. 13.53 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2021 up 76.49% from Rs. 8.72 crore in June 2020.

Monte Carlo shares closed at 349.45 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.69% returns over the last 6 months and 118.27% over the last 12 months.