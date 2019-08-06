Monte Carlo Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 59.92 crore, down 25.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.92 crore in June 2019 down 25.96% from Rs. 80.93 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.14 crore in June 2019 down 198.29% from Rs. 6.25 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2019 down 98.42% from Rs. 16.47 crore in June 2018.

Monte Carlo shares closed at 236.00 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.53% returns over the last 6 months and -44.17% over the last 12 months.