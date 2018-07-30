Monte Carlo standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 80.93 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 80.93 86.30 66.06 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 80.93 86.30 66.06 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 42.84 32.06 28.93 Purchase of Traded Goods 32.18 60.23 15.17 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -50.78 -32.39 -25.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 13.53 14.42 12.89 Depreciation 4.59 5.09 5.18 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 9.32 5.24 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 29.84 15.97 20.88 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.73 -18.40 3.26 Other Income 3.15 8.02 5.40 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.88 -10.38 8.66 Interest 1.56 1.61 1.71 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.33 -11.99 6.95 Exceptional Items -- -- -0.08 P/L Before Tax 10.33 -11.99 6.87 Tax 4.08 -3.15 1.66 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.25 -8.84 5.21 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.25 -8.84 5.21 Equity Share Capital 21.73 21.73 21.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.87 -4.07 2.40 Diluted EPS 2.87 -4.07 2.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.87 -4.07 2.40 Diluted EPS 2.87 -4.07 2.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited