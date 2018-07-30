Monte Carlo standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 80.93 crore

Monte Carlo Fashions has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 80.93 crore and a net profit of Rs 6.25 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Monte Carlo Fashions has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 80.93 crore and a net profit of Rs 6.25 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 66.06 crore and net profit was Rs 5.21 crore. Monte Carlo shares closed at 404.85 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.81% returns over the last 6 months and -22.88% over the last 12 months. Monte Carlo Fashions Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 80.93 86.30 66.06 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 80.93 86.30 66.06 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 42.84 32.06 28.93 Purchase of Traded Goods 32.18 60.23 15.17 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -50.78 -32.39 -25.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 13.53 14.42 12.89 Depreciation 4.59 5.09 5.18 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 9.32 5.24 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 29.84 15.97 20.88 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.73 -18.40 3.26 Other Income 3.15 8.02 5.40 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.88 -10.38 8.66 Interest 1.56 1.61 1.71 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.33 -11.99 6.95 Exceptional Items -- -- -0.08 P/L Before Tax 10.33 -11.99 6.87 Tax 4.08 -3.15 1.66 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.25 -8.84 5.21 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.25 -8.84 5.21 Equity Share Capital 21.73 21.73 21.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.87 -4.07 2.40 Diluted EPS 2.87 -4.07 2.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.87 -4.07 2.40 Diluted EPS 2.87 -4.07 2.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 30, 2018 06:42 pm