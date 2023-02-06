 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Monte Carlo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 519.54 crore, up 12.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monte Carlo Fashions are:

Net Sales at Rs 519.54 crore in December 2022 up 12.49% from Rs. 461.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.31 crore in December 2022 up 11.44% from Rs. 77.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.03 crore in December 2022 up 14.69% from Rs. 118.61 crore in December 2021.

Monte Carlo Fashions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 519.54 248.58 461.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 519.54 248.58 461.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 81.40 119.96 46.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 166.33 116.74 114.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 42.53 -123.94 107.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.60 22.55 25.12
Depreciation 10.09 9.39 10.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.56 62.50 55.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.03 41.38 103.45
Other Income 5.91 4.01 4.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.94 45.39 108.39
Interest 9.78 5.48 4.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 116.16 39.91 104.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 116.16 39.91 104.12
Tax 29.85 9.59 26.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.31 30.32 77.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.31 30.32 77.45
Equity Share Capital 20.73 20.73 20.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 41.63 14.63 37.36
Diluted EPS 41.63 14.63 37.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 41.63 14.63 37.36
Diluted EPS 41.63 14.63 37.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited