English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Monte Carlo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 519.54 crore, up 12.49% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monte Carlo Fashions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 519.54 crore in December 2022 up 12.49% from Rs. 461.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.31 crore in December 2022 up 11.44% from Rs. 77.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.03 crore in December 2022 up 14.69% from Rs. 118.61 crore in December 2021.

    Monte Carlo Fashions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations519.54248.58461.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations519.54248.58461.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.40119.9646.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods166.33116.74114.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks42.53-123.94107.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.6022.5525.12
    Depreciation10.099.3910.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.5662.5055.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax120.0341.38103.45
    Other Income5.914.014.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.9445.39108.39
    Interest9.785.484.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax116.1639.91104.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax116.1639.91104.12
    Tax29.859.5926.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities86.3130.3277.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period86.3130.3277.45
    Equity Share Capital20.7320.7320.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.6314.6337.36
    Diluted EPS41.6314.6337.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.6314.6337.36
    Diluted EPS41.6314.6337.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited