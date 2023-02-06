Monte Carlo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 519.54 crore, up 12.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 519.54 crore in December 2022 up 12.49% from Rs. 461.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.31 crore in December 2022 up 11.44% from Rs. 77.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.03 crore in December 2022 up 14.69% from Rs. 118.61 crore in December 2021.

Monte Carlo EPS has increased to Rs. 41.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 37.36 in December 2021.

