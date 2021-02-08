Monte Carlo Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 403.82 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 403.82 crore in December 2020 up 0.1% from Rs. 403.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.36 crore in December 2020 up 9.82% from Rs. 72.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.12 crore in December 2020 up 9.23% from Rs. 109.97 crore in December 2019.

Monte Carlo EPS has increased to Rs. 38.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 34.85 in December 2019.

Monte Carlo shares closed at 243.20 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.35% returns over the last 6 months and -7.93% over the last 12 months.