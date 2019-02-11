Monte Carlo Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 375.56 crore, up 5.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 375.56 crore in December 2018 up 5.52% from Rs. 355.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.45 crore in December 2018 up 57.9% from Rs. 47.78 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.02 crore in December 2018 up 52.27% from Rs. 80.79 crore in December 2017.

Monte Carlo EPS has increased to Rs. 34.72 in December 2018 from Rs. 21.99 in December 2017.

Monte Carlo shares closed at 377.05 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.96% returns over the last 6 months and -33.67% over the last 12 months.