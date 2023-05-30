Monte Carlo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 236.72 crore, up 45.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.72 crore in March 2023 up 45.7% from Rs. 162.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.82 crore in March 2023 up 55.34% from Rs. 12.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.02 crore in March 2023 up 31.08% from Rs. 30.53 crore in March 2022.

Monte Carlo EPS has increased to Rs. 9.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.15 in March 2022.

Monte Carlo shares closed at 747.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.20% returns over the last 6 months and 47.28% over the last 12 months.