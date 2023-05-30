English
    Monte Carlo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 236.72 crore, up 45.7% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Monte Carlo Fashions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 236.72 crore in March 2023 up 45.7% from Rs. 162.47 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.82 crore in March 2023 up 55.34% from Rs. 12.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.02 crore in March 2023 up 31.08% from Rs. 30.53 crore in March 2022.

    Monte Carlo EPS has increased to Rs. 9.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.15 in March 2022.

    Monte Carlo shares closed at 747.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.20% returns over the last 6 months and 47.28% over the last 12 months.

    Monte Carlo Fashions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations236.72519.54162.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations236.72519.54162.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.4981.4051.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods128.67166.3362.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.7342.53-37.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.6027.6019.81
    Depreciation13.1310.099.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----9.59
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.3671.5634.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.20120.0312.26
    Other Income7.695.918.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.89125.9420.56
    Interest5.409.784.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.49116.1616.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.49116.1616.34
    Tax1.6729.853.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.8286.3112.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.8286.3112.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.8286.3112.76
    Equity Share Capital20.7320.7320.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.5641.636.15
    Diluted EPS9.5641.636.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.5641.636.15
    Diluted EPS9.5641.636.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:52 am