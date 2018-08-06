Monsanto India standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 260.64 crore

Monsanto India has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 260.64 crore and a net profit of Rs 66.02 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Monsanto India has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 260.64 crore and a net profit of Rs 66.02 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 235.53 crore and net profit was Rs 54.48 crore. Monsanto India shares closed at 2,916.30 on August 03, 2018 (NSE) and has given 15.17% returns over the last 6 months and 8.53% over the last 12 months. Monsanto India Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 260.64 156.85 235.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 260.64 156.85 235.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 103.81 160.80 81.27 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 30.33 -109.22 39.15 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 13.11 13.70 11.35 Depreciation 3.00 5.14 2.33 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 41.99 37.01 46.38 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.40 49.42 55.05 Other Income 3.77 4.33 4.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.17 53.75 59.81 Interest 0.29 0.29 0.27 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.88 53.46 59.54 Exceptional Items -- -- -1.30 P/L Before Tax 71.88 53.46 58.24 Tax 5.86 0.32 3.76 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 66.02 53.14 54.48 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 66.02 53.14 54.48 Equity Share Capital 17.26 17.26 17.26 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 38.25 30.79 31.56 Diluted EPS 38.25 30.79 31.56 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 38.25 30.79 31.56 Diluted EPS 38.25 30.79 31.56 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 6, 2018 06:04 pm