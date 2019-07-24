App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Monsanto India Q1 net profit up 15% to Rs 76 cr

The company's total income rose to Rs 298.34 crore during the April-June period of the current fiscal, compared to Rs 264.41 crore in the year-ago quarter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Seed firm Monsanto India on July 24 posted a 15.11 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 76 crore for the first quarter of 2019-20 on higher sales. Net profit stood at Rs 66.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 298.34 crore during the April-June period of the current fiscal, compared to Rs 264.41 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Global chemical and pharma major Bayer has acquired the US-based Monsanto for USD 63 billion.

Close
Shares of Monsanto India fell 1.64 per cent to settle at Rs 2,026.05 on the BSE on Wednesday.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 07:34 pm

tags #Monsanto India #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.