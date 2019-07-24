Monsanto India Q1 net profit up 15% to Rs 76 cr

Seed firm Monsanto India on July 24 posted a 15.11 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 76 crore for the first quarter of 2019-20 on higher sales. Net profit stood at Rs 66.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 298.34 crore during the April-June period of the current fiscal, compared to Rs 264.41 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Global chemical and pharma major Bayer has acquired the US-based Monsanto for USD 63 billion.

Shares of Monsanto India fell 1.64 per cent to settle at Rs 2,026.05 on the BSE on Wednesday.