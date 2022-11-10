Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

The good, bad and ugly of Nykaa’s bonus issue

Nykaa’s bonus issue allows for a sweet, partial exit to promoters and early investors while hiking the hurdle rate for a vast swath of investors in a desperate attempt to smoothen volatility in stock price. More here

Aurobindo Pharma shares tank after ED arrests director Sarath Reddy

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma on November 10 declined 11.56 percent to close at Rs 479 apiece on BSE after Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested its director Sarath Reddy in the ongoing Delhi liquor scam earlier today. More here

Eicher Motors Q2 result | Consolidated revenue rises 56.4% YoY

Eicher Motors posted a 56.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue and a 76% YoY rise in net profit in the quarter ending September. On a consolidated basis, revenue reported was Rs 3,519 crore, and PAT was Rs 657 crore for Q2FY23. More here

Inflow in equity funds slows down in Oct; SIP inflows cross Rs 13,000-cr

Investors continue to show faith in SIPs as inflows touch Rs 13,040.64 crore in October. Balanced Advantage funds, one of the most popular categories with investors, saw (net) outflows for the first time since December 2020. More here

CPI inflation may drop to 6.7% in October on favourable base

Data on October retail inflation, which is set to stay above the central bank's target of 4 percent for the 37th month in a row, will be released on November 14. More here

MC Explains | Where are the missing Rs 2,000 currency notes?

Their circulation has reduced significantly, primarily because the RBI has not printed these notes in FY20, FY21, and FY22. In fact, they accounted for only 13.8 percent of all currency notes in circulation, in value terms, as on March 31, 2022. More here

Elon Musk ends ‘work from home’ for Twitter staff

Nearly two years after Twitter announced a “permanent” work-from-home policy for employees, the platform’s new owner Elon Musk has asked staff to return to office immediately. More here