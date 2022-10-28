Here are the top stories this evening:

India's forex reserves fall to two-year low at $524.52 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves fell for the week ending October 21 as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to protect the rupee from falling further. More here

RBI increases interest rate on floating rate bonds to 7.69%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 28 announced a 231 basis point higher rate of interest on the government's Floating Rate Bond (FRB), 2034, at 7.69 percent per annum. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. More here

Fed seen aggressively hiking to 5%, triggering global recession

Federal Reserve officials will maintain their resolutely hawkish stance next week, laying the groundwork for interest rates reaching 5 percent by March 2023, moves that seem likely to lead to a US and global recession, economists said. More here

Germany sees unexpected growth in 3rd quarter; inflation up 10.4%

The German economy grew in the third quarter, an unexpectedly positive performance powered largely by private spending, official figures showed Friday. But the immediate outlook for Europe's biggest economy remained gloomy, with inflation rising again in October. More here

Tata Power Q2 Results | Renewables power 85% rise in profit; revenue up 49%

The year-on-year growth in profitability and revenue was driven by increased contribution from the renewables portfolio as well as strong execution from Tata Power Solar. More here

Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results | Net profit jumps over four-fold to Rs 2,061.5 cr

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on October 28 reported a massive 334 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September FY23 (Q2FY23) on a low base. More here

Taking Stock | Market hitches ride on Maruti's strong Q2 showing; Sensex just shy of 60k, Nifty above 17,700

The Indian equity benchmarks, which were trading cautiously amid uncertainty over the out-of-turn Reserve Bank of India meeting on November 3, picked up speed in the last hour on better-than-expected results from the index heavyweight Maruti Suzuki. More here