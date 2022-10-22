Here are the top stories this evening:

ICICI Bank Q2 Result | Profit surges 37% to Rs 7,558 crore

The bank's standalone profit jumped to Rs 7,557.84 crore for the quarter, rising from Rs 5,511 crore in the same period last year, the bank said in its BSE filing. More here

Reliance becomes first Indian company to post earnings call on metaverse

The metaverse earnings call, which can be accessed through any device (even a smartphone), was produced in partnership with GMetri — a no-code metaverse creation platform, sources said. One does not need to wear an AR/VR headgear to access it. More here

Sebi bars Bombay Dyeing, Ness Wadia, others from securities market for up to 2 years

The capital markets regulator has barred 10 entities, including Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd and its promoters — Nusli N Wadia, Ness Wadia and Jehangir Wadia — from the securities markets for up to two years and levied a fine totalling Rs 15.75 crore on them for being involved in a fraudulent scheme of misrepresenting the company's financial statements. Read on

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 result | Here are 5 key earnings highlights

Kotak Mahindra Bank on October 22 reported a 27 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit for the July-September quarter on the back of rise in net interest income (NII). More here

Yes Bank Q2 Results: Net profit slides 32% to Rs 153 crore

The private sector lender's net profit in the three-month period ending September 30, 2022, dropped by 32.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 152.8 crore, as per the standalone financial results for the quarter released on October 22.

In the corresponding period of the past fiscal, the private lender's net profit stood at Rs 225.50 crore. Click here to read more.

Ola Electric launches S1 Air scooter at introductory price of Rs 79,999

The bookings have begun and customers can place their orders by paying a token amount of Rs 999, the company said in a press briefing. The purchase window would open in February 2023 and deliveries would begin from April, it said. More here

WhatsApp is testing avatar support in beta

Meta is now testing 3D avatar support for WhatsApp, a few months after introducing the feature to photo and short video-sharing platform Instagram in May. The feature allows users to create a 3D avatar of themselves online that can be used with Instagram Stories and in messages as well. More here