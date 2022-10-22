English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game

    Moneycontrol News
    October 22, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    ICICI Bank Q2 Result | Profit surges 37% to Rs 7,558 crore

    The bank's standalone profit jumped to Rs 7,557.84 crore for the quarter, rising from Rs 5,511 crore in the same period last year, the bank said in its BSE filing. More here

    Reliance becomes first Indian company to post earnings call on metaverse

    The metaverse earnings call, which can be accessed through any device (even a smartphone), was produced in partnership with GMetri — a no-code metaverse creation platform, sources said. One does not need to wear an AR/VR headgear to access it. More here

    Close

    Related stories

    Sebi bars Bombay Dyeing, Ness Wadia, others from securities market for up to 2 years

    The capital markets regulator has barred 10 entities, including Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd and its promoters — Nusli N Wadia, Ness Wadia and Jehangir Wadia — from the securities markets for up to two years and levied a fine totalling Rs 15.75 crore on them for being involved in a fraudulent scheme of misrepresenting the company's financial statements. Read on

    Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 result | Here are 5 key earnings highlights

    Kotak Mahindra Bank on October 22 reported a 27 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit for the July-September quarter on the back of rise in net interest income (NII). More here

    Yes Bank Q2 Results: Net profit slides 32% to Rs 153 crore

    The private sector lender's net profit in the three-month period ending September 30, 2022, dropped by 32.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 152.8 crore, as per the standalone financial results for the quarter released on October 22.

    In the corresponding period of the past fiscal, the private lender's net profit stood at Rs 225.50 crore. Click here to read more.

    Ola Electric launches S1 Air scooter at introductory price of Rs 79,999 

    The bookings have begun and customers can place their orders by paying a token amount of Rs 999, the company said in a press briefing. The purchase window would open in February 2023 and deliveries would begin from April, it said. More here

    WhatsApp is testing avatar support in beta 

    Meta is now testing 3D avatar support for WhatsApp, a few months after introducing the feature to photo and short video-sharing platform Instagram in May. The feature allows users to create a 3D avatar of themselves online that can be used with Instagram Stories and in messages as well. More here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MC Selects #Moneycontrol Selects
    first published: Oct 22, 2022 07:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.