Representative Image

Here are the top stories this evening:

Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister, says 'cannot deliver mandate'

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on October 20 announced that she is resigning from her post. The announcement comes amid mounting pressure to quit, just six weeks into the job, after she launched an economic policy that triggered a bond market rout. More here

RIL’s Q2 consolidated net profit seen rising 12% YoY

Oil refining to retail and telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd is expected to report double-digit growth in consolidated net profit and revenue for the quarter ended September 30, according to a Moneycontrol poll. More here

Nazara Technologies CEO Manish Agarwal to step down

Manish Agarwal is stepping down as the chief executive of diversified gaming company Nazara Technologies from December 1, 2022, to pursue an entrepreneurial journey, the company has announced on October 20. More here

Asian Paints off colour as Q2 margin hit, profit miss dents share price

Asian Paints on October 20 reported a 32 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 803 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, aided by price hikes. Net profit stood at Rs 605 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. More here

Axis Bank Q2 result | Here are 5 key earnings highlights

The bank’s profit after tax grew 70 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,330 crore in the July-September quarter, up from Rs 3,133 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. More here

This smallcap stock is packaged to yield good returns

The new Samvat promises to be a volatile one against the backdrop of a looming recession in global markets like US and Europe. However, experts believe that the relative outperformance of the Indian market may sustain. So, which stocks should you buy in such a volatile environment? More here

Diwali 2022 | KR Choksey bets on these 10 stocks for Samvat 2079