    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game

    Moneycontrol News
    October 20, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST
    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister, says 'cannot deliver mandate'

    British Prime Minister Liz Truss on October 20 announced that she is resigning from her post. The announcement comes amid mounting pressure to quit, just six weeks into the job, after she launched an economic policy that triggered a bond market rout. More here

    RIL’s Q2 consolidated net profit seen rising 12% YoY

    Oil refining to retail and telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd is expected to report double-digit growth in consolidated net profit and revenue for the quarter ended September 30, according to a Moneycontrol poll. More here

    Related stories

    Nazara Technologies CEO Manish Agarwal to step down

    Manish Agarwal is stepping down as the chief executive of diversified gaming company Nazara Technologies from December 1, 2022, to pursue an entrepreneurial journey, the company has announced on October 20. More here

    Asian Paints off colour as Q2 margin hit, profit miss dents share price

    Asian Paints on October 20 reported a 32 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 803 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, aided by price hikes. Net profit stood at Rs 605 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. More here

    Axis Bank Q2 result | Here are 5 key earnings highlights

    The bank’s profit after tax grew 70 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,330 crore in the July-September quarter, up from Rs 3,133 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. More here

    This smallcap stock is packaged to yield good returns 

    The new Samvat promises to be a volatile one against the backdrop of a looming recession in global markets like US and Europe. However, experts believe that the relative outperformance of the Indian market may sustain. So, which stocks should you buy in such a volatile environment? More here

    Diwali 2022 | KR Choksey bets on these 10 stocks for Samvat 2079

    Aarti Industries, Ami Organic, Bajaj Finance, Devyani International, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Mindtree, Ultratech Cement, and Zydus LifeScience are among the top 10 picks by KRChoksey for Samvat 2079. More here
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 07:36 pm
