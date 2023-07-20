Moneycontrol Selects: Top earnings stories this evening

Collection of top earnings reports of the day

Here is a collection of the most important earnings reports this evening:

Infosys posts Rs 5,945 cr profit in Q1, revenue guidance revised to 1-3.5%

India's second-largest IT company Infosys slashed its revenue guidance for the fiscal to 1-3.5% from 4-7%, amid an increasingly challenging demand environment. It reported an 11 percent increase YoY in its net profit to Rs 5,945 crore in the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal.

HUL Q1 disappoints on weak demand, volume growth at 3%

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on July 20 reported a standalone net profit at Rs 2,472 crore for the June quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 8 percent from Rs 2,289 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Persistent Systems Q1 results: Profit up 8%, revenue rises 23.37%

Consolidated revenue for the first quarter stood at Rs 2,342 crores, increasing by 23.37 percent YoY. Revenue was up 3.5 percent on a QoQ basis. The company reported QoQ decline and missed analyst estimates for both net profit and EBIT margins growth.

Coforge Q1 result: Revenue rises 2.4% sequentially; declares interim dividend

Coforge's revenue increased 2.4 percent in the first three months of FY24 compared to the previous quarter, as the Information technology (IT) player joined a list of growing companies in reporting dismal earnings.

South Indian Bank Q1 Results: Net profit at Rs 202.3 crore

The private sector lender's gross non-performing asset (GNPA) stood at 5.13 percent, down from 5.14 percent recorded in the same quarter last year. Whereas, the net NPA (NNPA) of the lender for the quarter stood at 1.85 percent, declining from 1.86 percent on a year-on-year basis.

CSB Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 16%, asset quality healthy

Private sector lender CSB Bank reported on July 20 a net profit of Rs 132 crore for the April-June FY24 quarter, 15.8 percent higher compared to Rs 114 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Havells India net profit rises 18 % to Rs 287.07 crore, revenue up 14%

Havells India reported on 20 July, a consolidated net profit of Rs 287.07 crore for the quarter ended June, up 18 percent from Rs 243.16 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported a 13.8 percent YoY rise in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 4,833.80 crore.