Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Whistling past the graveyard

Dear Reader,

If April and May were a funeral march, there are some tentative signs of the markets humming a livelier tune this month.

Are the markets fighting the Fed? Or do they believe that, with so much talk of a recession in the US, the Fed will soon have to call a halt to its rate increases?

Perhaps some of the Fed members themselves were to blame for fanning false hopes of a rate pause. The CME Fedwatch tool shows that the odds of the Fed Funds rate being 275-300 basis points by the end of 2022, which were 53 percent a month ago, fell to 34 percent last week after the dovish comments and are now back at 57 percent.

But as MC Pro columnist Ajay Bagga says, all the talk of a recession in the US means we might be in for an L-shaped scenario, with the markets grinding along the bottom for a long while. This FT story, free to read for MC Pro subscribers, tells us, “The Fed may have to slam on the brakes, raising borrowing costs beyond 3 percent to what last Wednesday’s FOMC minutes dubbed a ‘restrictive’ policy stance, should inflation prove stickier than expected.”

The FT story also tells us of the widening gap between an aggressive Fed and more dovish central banks in Japan and China. That would mean a stronger dollar, which is not good for emerging market equities.

The Monetary Policy Committee, meeting next week, will have to be mindful on the impact their decisions have on fund flows. We had a massive trade deficit in May and economists are now forecasting a current account deficit rising to 3 percent of GDP this year.

In fact, high imports in May indicate that growth momentum is strong, which is also indicated by the S&P Global Composite PMI for the month. On the other hand, the PMI data show that the overall level of output inflation is little changed from April’s nine-year high -- that sets the stage for the MPC to raise rates aggressively again, which is what the swap markets are pricing in. We wrote here on the likely impact on stock markets.

The big question is: is the economy really as robust as the PMI data suggest? The GDP data this week confirmed the recovery from the pandemic, but also highlighted risks. The numbers also showed weak private consumption. The MGNREGS data for May indicate a worsening of rural distress.

How to reconcile these conflicting signals? Our Economic Recovery Tracker may hold a clue -- it shows car registrations have risen but two-wheeler sales have declined and consumer sentiment has faltered. It’s the old story of the K-shaped recovery.

Nevertheless, there’s still optimism in the air. One source is the IMD’s prediction of a normal monsoon -- our Monsoon Watch this week says this is a ‘La Nina’ year, associated with higher rainfall. A good monsoon should boost the rural economy, translating into strong demand for 2-wheelers and tractors. Tata Motors CFO PB Balaji says, “Demand is strong and we are unable to reach normal levels of inventory to service orders in time.” Even investment demand could grow—data centres may spark a wave of investments in infrastructure. With early signs of the chip shortage easing and with attractive valuations, Motherson Sumi could benefit.

Talking of valuations, Nykaa, despite the steep fall in the stock, is still pricey; while Muthoot Finance’s valuation is at a discount to its historic average, no near-term miracle is expected; with Sun Pharma’s valuation well ahead of its peers, we said investors could book some profits. High valuations are a near-term risk for Cummins, Thermax’s valuations seem to be pricing in a lot of the growth and Delhivery is priced beyond perfection. JSW Steel will be impacted by the imposition of export duty, lower steel prices and higher coking coal prices.

On the other hand, the correction in the market has uncovered several opportunities. M&M’s sum-of-the-parts valuations is attractive, despite higher raw material prices; Bharat Electronics should see higher execution and revenue growth this year; Restaurant Brand Asia’s sum-of-the-parts valuation suggests significant upside; RateGain Travel Technologies’ valuation has turned reasonable, as has GAIL’s and Ipca Labs’.

As travel and tourism pick up, this could be the right time to invest in IRCTC. Volume gains and the pass-through of higher inflation helped Aarti Industries. Dalmia Bharat’s short-term headwinds are getting priced in. Jubilant FoodWorks could be poised for a re-rating.

There’s a lot of angst about the effect of lower liquidity on funding start-ups. We wrote about the coming winter of discontent for Indian start-ups and our Start-up Street section talks of the art of navigating through uncertain times. Mohamed El-Erian had an article in FT saying that private equity cannot avoid the reckoning in the markets. Thankfully, Lex tells us that record fund-raising has given start-ups breathing space.

During the week, we also highlighted what an activist investor on Unilever’s board means for HUL; the changing course of India’s trade amid the shortcomings of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework; growth in power generation despite fuel challenges; on businesses embracing the Metaverse while Sheryl Sandberg exits it; on how costlier solar modules could upend renewable energy targets; RBI’s buffer against uncertain markets; about how Russia will go laughing to the bank despite the ban on its oil; and on America’s end-game for the war in Ukraine.

In our regular series, this week we had Crypto Conversations, FX Learn, Guru Speak, Personal Finance and Strategy Lab on the 9:30 straddle trade.

And finally, we come to China. The Eastern Window pointed to fissures within the Chinese top leadership as the economy tanked. Almost on cue, the government announced a huge RMB 800 billion line of credit from state-owned banks for infrastructure projects to stimulate the economy.

Won’t even more debt-fuelled construction exacerbate the imbalances in China’s economy? There’s no doubt it will. But then, China does things differently. Take, for instance, its interpretation of democracy. This week, China’s top diplomat said Beijing will work with Moscow to promote ‘real democracy’.

That will probably prompt Putin to break out into this old Monty Python song, ‘I like Chinese.’

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty