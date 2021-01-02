Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The Year of the Phoenix

Representative image | Source: Pixabay

Dear Reader,

As we start the New Year, expectations are high that now that we have a vaccine, 2021 will be the year when the world economy rises like a phoenix from the ashes of 2020.

While that may be true, what matters is the speed of the resurrection. The current belief is that the recovery, although slow, is likely to surprise on the upside. The Bloomberg Commodity Index, for example, is now at levels last seen in January 2020, in anticipation of the reflation trade.

The reasoning is simple -- this is not a normal recession, but one induced by the lockdowns. Governments and central banks swung into action, supporting businesses and livelihoods. While lockdowns have been lifted in several countries, in others they are not as stringent as during the first wave. As the vaccination programme continues, the economy will get back to normal, but because it is very unlikely that the fiscal and monetary stimulus will be withdrawn any time soon, that will boost the recovery, making it stronger. Here are some of the predictions for 2021 by FT writers.

If interest rates remain low and liquidity abundant, that should be a continuation of good news for the markets. Forecasts about the market, however, are complicated by the fact that they’ve already had a good run-up in 2020. Nevertheless, we took a shot at it here.

If we do have a strong recovery, then earnings growth too will be higher, thus bringing down valuations. There’s also likely to be a rotation to stocks in sectors that benefit most from a return to normalcy. Realty could be one example and we looked here at DLF’s prospects. We said this week that 2021 could be a good year for REITs. And we recommended this building products stock. In insurance, ICICI Prudential CFO Satyan Jambunathan told us that he expects decent growth for the business in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

There could be other reasons for corporate resilience. During the pandemic, companies were forced, willy-nilly, to become more efficient, paring costs down to the bone and finding new avenues to make money. As we pointed out, flexibility is the mantra business leaders will take away from the pandemic year. As sales expand and the efficiencies remain, the upshot will be higher profits. It’s also likely that the big companies have been able to expand market share during the downturn.

With demand rising and supply constrained because of the lack of capex, that may set the stage for higher inflation.

That is what Louis-Vincent Gave, CEO of Gavekal Research said in this interview to themarket.ch. He also said, "This year, the debt build-up in the US has funded zero new productive investments. No new roads, no airports, railroads, nothing. They were basically just sending money to people to sit at home and watch TV. In the end, this build-up of unproductive debt can be reflected in one of two things: Either in the cost of funding for the government, i.e. in rising interest rates, or in a devaluation of the currency."

At the time of writing this letter, the US dollar index had dropped below 90, close to the lows of January 2018. A weak USD is good for emerging markets. Gave’s recommendations for 2021: "Buy value stocks, buy the commodities sector, and buy emerging markets. And for the antifragile part of your portfolio, buy RMB bonds and gold." We too considered how a weak dollar was likely to give an upside bias to Indian markets in 2021.

India is even better placed than most, simply because it hasn’t seen the dreaded second or third waves and the UK has approved the Astra Zeneca-Oxford vaccine, which is very cheap and can be stored in an ordinary fridge. The RBI has said that if current trends persist, the recovery could be swifter than expected. The government’s Make in India policy is finally seeing some traction and we advised the government here on what it needs to do to strengthen it.

What’s more, the bigger businesses have already stocked up on financial resources. Very surprisingly, an RBI report found that the total flow of financial resources to the commercial sector during April 1 to December 4, 2020, was higher than over the same period in 2019. One would normally have expected the flow to be much lower, given the pandemic and the lockdowns. It shows once again that the best businesses have proved to be remarkably resilient.

Moreover, personal loans by banks have also picked up and not just gold loans. In October-November 2020 credit card debt, housing loans, vehicle loans have all been higher than during the same period in 2019. That’s not all---the latest numbers show that the central government stepped up its expenditure in October and November 2020, and its spending in November 2020 was 48 percent higher than in November 2019. Hopefully, it’s a sign of a more relaxed attitude to the fiscal deficit, one that should be buttressed by this year’s Union Budget. Add to that the fact that in monetary policy, India’s real interest rates are the lowest among major economies and we can understand why even the RBI is bullish.

But with valuations already stretched, our independent research team had to delve deep to pick out stocks, in the hope that as the recovery in the broader market widens, these will shine. Among such picks this week were Bodal Chemicals, with its new capex project; Steel Strips Wheels Ltd in the auto ancillary space; VA Tech Wabag, a leading player in water treatment for municipalities and industries, and a couple of innerware companies -- Rupa and Dollar. We also told investors what to do with Mrs Bectors post the bumper listing.

Of course, the recovery process is unlikely to be smooth—witness the return of the virus in Europe and the US. In an article aptly titled ‘The Age of Uncertainty’ we considered six significant trends for 2021. We pointed to the risks facing metals in the New Year. We said that hope is not a strategy. And an FT article examined at length on what could go wrong in 2021. Small wonder that Chetan Seth, Nomura’s Asia-Pacific regional equity strategist, told us he expects 7-8 percent returns from Asian equities in 2021.

We believe 2021 will be the year of the phoenix. Doubters will scoff that the phoenix is a mythical creature. That may be so, but so are unicorns and dragons. See how well they’re doing.

Wishing you a happy and profitable New Year,

Manas Chakravarty