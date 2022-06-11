Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The Outlook for Growth 

Dear Reader,

Going by the governor’s statement on monetary policy, the RBI seems remarkably bullish on growth in the Indian economy. Governor Shaktikanta Das said, “The recovery in domestic economic activity remains firm, with growth impulses getting increasingly broad based.” He further said both urban and rural demand is improving. The recovery in contact-intensive services will increase urban demand, while good monsoons will lift rural consumption. Even investment demand, he said, is making a comeback, as seen in capital goods imports and on the back of higher capacity utilisation, the government’s capex push and deleveraged corporate balance sheets.

A look at RBI’s quarterly GDP projections, though, paints a rather different picture. Real GDP growth in the fourth quarter of FY23 is predicted to be 4 percent. That’s on top of a tepid 4.1 percent growth in Q4 of FY22, when the Omicron wave was rampant. It’s hardly a prediction of robust growth.

In fact, we had a lively debate this week in the MC Pro pages on inflation, the rate hikes and growth.

In the run-up to the monetary policy, for instance, my colleague Aparna Iyer rooted for a big rate hike, while M&M chief economist Sachchidanand Shukla cautioned that RBI should be mindful about the impact of rate hikes on growth. The reactions to the 50-basis point hike in the repo rate were similarly varied. While this story said a laser focus on inflation control is essential, another questioned whether rate hikes would be effective in combating supply-side inflation, while this one said curbing inflation is essential for long-term growth and good for the markets. Yet another article worried about the impact on bond yields. And this piece asked whether the central bank will be able to maintain the precarious balance between controlling inflation and supporting growth.

The debate about growth isn’t just an academic discussion, but has enormous implications for earnings and the outlook for stocks. My colleague Anubhav Sahu, for example, said, “In the next few quarters, there is a potential risk of earnings downgrades due to demand destruction.” With the opening up of the contact-intensive sectors, Lemon Tree Hotels could be a key beneficiary. The return of investment demand is seen from NHPC’s expansion plans. Renu Sud Karnad, MD, HDFC, pointed out in an interview to MC Pro that home loan rates are still below their pre-pandemic levels. Indeed, DLF is getting ready to ride the realty upcycle.

This non-bank micro-lender is the best play on the recovery in microfinance. Metro Brands is aggressively expanding its footprint. Gabriel India sees a pick-up in demand across segments while Minda Corp has a strong order pipeline.

There are other positive indicators. Our Economic Recovery Tracker shows that June has begun on a strong note. Capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector is the highest in the past two years. The infrastructure push has led to a flurry of activity in the cement sector. And there are signs that inflation is peaking, with the FAO food price index falling for the second successive month.

On the other hand, there are also plenty of negative cues. The RBI consumer survey showed that buyers are looking to cut down discretionary consumption. Nielsen data showed that consumers are cutting back sharply their buying of non-food FMCG items. Our Monsoon Watch flagged the weak start to the rains. And execution issues continue to dog the country’s infrastructure ambitions.

The surge in crude oil prices, of course, is a big worry. Commodity trader Trafigura warned that crude oil may spike to $150 a barrel, threatening the economy. That has led to US President Joe Biden planning a trip to Saudi Arabia, which prompted my colleague Nitin Sharma to quote Rumi, tongue firmly in cheek: “Lovers have heartaches that can’t be cured by drugs or sleep or games, but only by seeing their beloved.”

So, in the final analysis, is growth robust or not? Despite the hikes, the real repo rate is still around the same level it was a year ago, which should support growth. But the key to the conundrum is this piece by IndusInd Bank chief economist Gaurav Kapur, which points out that, in response to policy tightening, output starts contracting in three quarters. In other words, the impact of the rate cuts will be felt with a long lag, which is why, although the economy is doing fine at the moment, the RBI is projecting real GDP growth of only 4 percent in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year.

What does all this mean for the equity markets? This FT story, free to read for MC Pro subscribers, says there is another leg down for the markets. Another story talks about the drying up of liquidity in global markets.

We took a look at how the Sun TV, CCL Products, Equitas SFB, NMDC and Engineers India stocks are expected to perform, given the current environment. We debated the prospects for Fine Organics, which has run up 60 percent since our last recommendation. We also analysed the paints and paper sectors.

Among our regular features, we had Crypto Conversations on crypto synthetic assets; Tech Mantra on how Artificial Intelligence is helping the streaming industry; Personal Finance; FX Learn on directional trading using options; Strategy Lab on the Golden and Death Crosses; and a contrarian approach in Start-up Street.

We continued to focus on geopolitics, writing on India’s tightrope walk on the sanctions against Russia, while The Eastern Window asked whether Taiwan could become another Ukraine. Nearer home, we looked at the economic crisis in Pakistan.

Amid all this near-term uncertainty, the revision by Fitch Ratings of India’s outlook to stable from negative is unalloyed good news. Fitch pegs India’s growth this fiscal year at 7.8 percent even after the recent policy rate hike. That is well above RBI’s 7.2 percent. More importantly, it says, “India's strong medium-term growth outlook relative to peers is a key supporting factor for the rating and will sustain a gradual improvement in credit metrics. We forecast growth of around 7 percent between FY24 and FY27, underpinned by the government's infrastructure push, reform agenda and easing pressures in the financial sector.” That puts the debate on growth in its proper perspective.



Manas Chakravarty