Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The man who walked on water

People from a generation earlier to mine still miss the era when train travel meant carrying a steel container or clay pot filled with drinking water. That memory also includes wistful musings about holdalls for bedding and tiffin carriers for food. And, there is the inevitable story of the uncle who got off to refill water and boarded a train on the opposite platform by mistake.

Bisleri put an end to that. Or, more accurately bottled water did. And there is little nostalgia for those days in my generation, what to say about the younger lot. When Ramesh Chauhan followed through on his nineties’ dream of selling packaged mineral water to Indians, few thought it had the potential to become a mass market product. But his vision of the future of packaged water was spot on, in the process also giving Bisleri a pole position in the market. While this may immediately bring up that cliché of visionary entrepreneurs pursuing an idea with single-minded focus and attaining success, don’t forget that he was also flush with money from the sale of his company’s carbonated beverage brands to Coca Cola with ones such as Thums Up and Maaza popular even now.

That money allowed him to fund the market development for packaged water. Bottled beverages is a business that’s as much about building distribution as it is about consumer taste and convincing retailers to create space in their chillers. That we don’t bat an eyelid while paying Rs 20 for a 1-litre bottle of water, a natural resource that city-dwellers are actually entitled to have free in its potable form, is a measure of the success achieved by Chauhan and the lack of confidence in municipal tap water.

But, why sell the company at this point? He’s, of course, made it clear that he is ageing and his daughter has no interest in running the company. That may be true. But he may also have foreseen that the road from here is going to get very difficult.

In the mass market, packaged mineral water has reached a certain level of adoption or usage. Bisleri opened up a market and many national and regional brands have followed. The low entry barriers in this business have also become apparent. Since it will not want to compete on price or retailer margins, that will also limit growth.

