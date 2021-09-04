Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Market’s Dizzy Heights

Dear Reader,

This week, the markets roared their appreciation of the soothing noises made by Fed chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole. Unlike earlier botched attempts, this time Powell has been careful to hold the markets’ hand and stroke it reassuringly while imparting the news that a bit of tapering may be in the offing. Tapering, of course, does not mean a withdrawal of liquidity, but merely a gradual closing of the wide-open taps from which the central bank pumps it out. Powell’s communication strategy appears to be working, with no sign of a tantrum so far.

A weak dollar and unnerving policies in China added to the charms of non-Chinese emerging markets such as India, which has the added advantage of having vanquished the second wave of the pandemic with comparatively less economic damage. To be sure, the June quarter GDP print was dismal, but the economy has since recovered from the setback, as the PMI survey for August shows, in spite of some loss of momentum in manufacturing.

The upbeat sentiment in the markets was much in evidence in our interviews with CK Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan, and Arathi Krishna, MD, Sundram Fasteners. However, Krishna also said the semiconductor shortage could remain a challenge for the next one or two years. We too pointed to this speed bump for auto majors, which will have a significant impact on production.

With the boost from re-opening the economy already baked into stock prices, what could be the next excuse for ramping up prices? The upcoming festive season is an obvious candidate. As the economy re-opens, consumer sentiment has improved, as shown by our recovery tracker, although unemployment has been a spoiler. Moreover, the monsoon continues to be patchy. But vaccination has picked up pace, which will help deal with a third wave, although that shouldn’t be ground for complacency. What’s significant is that government finances are in good shape, which should allow it to increase spending on capex. That is why we recommended some high-conviction picks among construction companies, despite the run-up in these stocks.

Rising prices have been a bugbear for consumers and policy makers. But they have been helpful for sugar stocks and aluminium producers. On the other hand, they have squeezed margins at most companies, Jyothy Labs being one of them. For metal prices, much depends on China, where the recovery has been losing steam. But in spite of the fall in iron ore prices, high dividends remain a draw for NMDC.

In view of the market’s ascent to dizzy heights, we looked for stocks which still have decent valuations, such as Gulf Oil Lubricants, Suprajit Engineering, or Castrol India. The Transport Corporation of India stock, which has cooled off after a sizzling run-up, is ready to capture the growth in demand. AU Small Finance Bank’s valuation is now nearly down to its IPO level and this could be a good entry opportunity.

Burger King India’s Indonesian acquisition has been at an attractive valuation. The Max Healthcare stock has gained after it said it has acquired the rights to develop and operate a 500-bed hospital in Saket, Delhi. Airtel’s rights issue will help it fund growth opportunities. Ami Organics will benefit from the China plus and Aatmanirbhar themes.

But we cautioned investors about the Credit Access Grameen and JSW Energy stocks, the latter’s valuation fully capturing its earnings growth prospects. And we said that while the Crossword sale would reduce costs, a bigger battle awaits Shoppers Stop.

It’s not just the recovery that has so far been patchy. There is also plenty of uncertainty looming ahead from the disruptions in traditional businesses. For example, we pointed to the Google Pay-Equitas tie-up which could disrupt banks’ traditional stranglehold on deposits. We wrote about the urgent need to deepen the electricity market, as discoms shy away from long-term power purchase agreements. Then, there’s the disruption from climate change and the worry whether the carbon offset market works. There’s also the challenge from electric vehicles. And then, there are the geopolitical challenges, the latest being the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

The market, of course, hasn’t even begun to acknowledge these issues. They are now at valuations where even the smallest disappointment could spark a sell-off. But the weight of money is a powerful argument, particularly if you have the central banks guarding your back. The US Fed may have started to talk about taper, but Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Goushi Kataoka says the Japanese central bank must ramp up its bond buying to push down interest rates even further.

Given this scenario, what should investors do? They can ride the last leg of the rally by betting on the Bank Nifty. Or, they can find ways and means to hedge their portfolio.

Over the weekend, you could unwind by having impassioned debates about the new IPL season starting later this month, including its finances.

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty