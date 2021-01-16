Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Is RBI too pessimistic about banks?

RBI | Representative Image.

Who is right, the Reserve Bank of India or banking analysts? The prospects for the country’s economic growth may well depend on the answer to that question.

Earlier this week, the central bank unveiled its latest Financial Stability Report, which makes for sombre reading. It essentially says recent improvements in bank balance sheets are on account of asset classification standstills and regulatory relief and things could go pear-shaped once these emergency measures are removed.

Bank analysts, on the other hand, believe the RBI is being far too pessimistic. They say the central bank hasn’t taken into account loan restructurings while arriving at its baseline forecast of a 13.5 percent gross non-performing loan ratio by 30th September 2021. A Nomura report says "recent commentary from banks and NBFCs have painted a reasonably optimistic view on collections and asset quality, and is well corroborated by collection efficiency data from credit rating agencies across securitized/pooled assets". Provisions for bad loans have gone up substantially, while the capital to risk-weighted assets ratio has improved. As lending picks up, so this argument goes, things can only get better.

Long before the pandemic, the weakness in bank balance sheets was seen as a major impediment to increasing their lending and consequently to economic growth. The sustainability of the recovery, therefore, depends on whether the RBI or bank analysts are right.

But then, it’s part of the central bank’s job not to be a cheerleader and worry about what could go wrong instead. The markets seem to have taken that line and brushed off the RBI’s fears. Perhaps, a more constructive approach would be to take the RBI’s concerns on board and discuss how to strengthen banks, as we did here. What we shouldn’t do, we argued, is to brush the bad loans under the carpet.

Speculation about what the Union Budget holds has reached fever pitch. With the market at all-time highs, we wondered what kind of a Budget could disappoint it. Health is obviously on top of everyone’s minds, thanks to the pandemic and we considered what the Budget could do for healthcare. We also looked at Budget expectations for the logistics sector and for autos. Talking of autos, the Tata Motors stock has been going places, but we warn about the bumpy ride ahead. And Lakshmi Iyer, CIO-Debt and Head-Products at Kotak AMC, told us about the challenges ahead for debt funds, given that the fiscal deficit is likely to remain high in 2021-22.

But this week was all about the stellar tech sector corporate results. Infosys had the largest deal in its history, revenue growth was among the best in eight years, on the back of acceleration in digitisation and client spends. Wipro saw a broad-based recovery in revenues. TCS, too, beat Street estimates but, more importantly, we saw a glimpse of the multi-year technology upcycle it has been talking about. Indeed, as Bruno Macaes, business strategist, political economist and author currently at the Hudson Institute, said the "process may now be so advanced that the best way to think about the economy is as the longest computer program in the world, composed of continuously evolving, and manipulable, lines of code". With Indians being right at the heart of the global coding revolution, think of the opportunities it opens up for Indian IT and for the country.

The economic recovery continues steadily, as our recovery tracker as well as the OECD composite leading indicator show. That has led to strong earnings growth in firms -- to take a few examples, for Bhansali Engineering Polymers, for Avenue Supermarts and for GM Breweries. Order books are getting fatter, as seen for this construction company and this defence sector firm.

Although inflation fell sharply in December 2020, core inflation remains sticky. The more important question: Will a high fiscal deficit in 2021-22 lead to inflation, in view of the better than expected recovery? Global food prices too are showing a V-shaped rise. Indeed, the rise in steel prices so irked a minister that he alleged there was a cartel at work. We discussed whether that was true and said the government had found the best way to take advantage of rising steel prices by divesting its stake in SAIL.

The sudden rise in the yields of 10-year US Treasuries sent Fed chair Powell scurrying to make amends. He warned of the dangers of exiting accommodative policy too soon. "When the time comes to raise interest rates, we will certainly do that. And that time, by the way, is no time soon," Powell said. He also dismissed all talk of rising inflation. Yields dropped back obligingly, in spite of another massive fiscal boost announced by President-elect Biden.

I leave you with this timely warning from the FT on the dangers of following the herd.

Manas Chakravarty