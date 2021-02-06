Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Full steam ahead

Dear Reader,

What a week it’s been. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a splendid Budget, explaining to us, in an exclusive interview, the economic strategy behind it. We lavished fulsome praise on the Budget’s business-friendly ideology, underlining that its focus on growth will kickstart investment demand, raise the economy’s long-term potential growth and help overcome its twin balance sheet problem. The near 5 percent rally in equities on the Budget day and the fresh all-time highs are testimony to the fact that the finance minister played the role of Aladdin’s genie for the markets.

Much of our analysis this week has been about the Budget. We were pleasantly surprised that this time, the Budget numbers were conservative and that the government opted for an investment rather than a consumption boost. Indeed, the Budget had many winners and few losers. Its proposals for a bad bank and bank recapitalisation and privatisation were all heartily welcomed. We looked at the Budget’s focus on infrastructure. We analysed the impact on consumption in general and FMCG stocks in particular. We said the government’s decision to privatise state-owned enterprises opens up many new opportunities for investors. And we compared this post-pandemic Budget with the one after the global financial crisis.

Of course, the Budget also had some misses. Despite the hype, spending on health was incremental at best. Of the proposal to scrap old vehicles, we said the devil is in the detail and it’s not good enough. The steel industry got a slap on the wrist.

And then, of course, there’s the worry whether the government’s huge borrowing programme will lead to higher interest rates. Bond investors have turned skittish. Indira Rajaraman, well-known economist, told us that it could lead to the economy overheating, but that’s a year down the road. Rathin Roy, former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, was far more critical, warning that the economy could be headed towards “a very dark place”. Moody’s rating agency pointed out that the Indian government’s debt affordability remains the weakest among Baa-rated peers.

Our view has been that growth in FY22 is likely to be higher than expected, a view shared by many, including Moody’s, which said nominal GDP growth will be around 17 percent, compared to the government’s estimate of 14.4 percent. The January PMI survey showed accelerating growth.

That was confirmed at the firm level, with better-than-expected December quarter results. Among banks, ICICI Bank was a case in point, while SBI showed asset quality concerns are overblown, making it a strong bet on the economic recovery. At HDFC, loan growth has rebounded.

It’s not just the financial firms that are doing well. Wires and cables manufacturer Polycab India’s cash flows benefited from improved demand; Bharti Airtel has seen an increase in average revenue per user and robust subscriber additions; Kirloskar Ferrous is looking to add capacity. This FT article says we’re at the beginning of a new commodity super-cycle.

We wondered whether we’re seeing a new dawn for VIP Industries​ and were excited by Radico Khaitan’s record sales and earnings. And we pointed out that Indian Hotels is an ideal play on the post-COVID recovery.

With the government going all out for growth, the RBI has a tough task to ensure interest rates stay low. It is worried about core inflation, but did its bit in its monetary policy statement on Friday to provide comfort to banks and bond market investors. The governor stressed that liquidity would continue to be adequate. Like other central banks, the RBI too will continue with its accommodative stance for the foreseeable future.

The RBI surveys provide clues about demand conditions, business sentiment and inflation expectations. To take inflation first, 62.9 percent said in January 2021 that inflation will increase at more than the current rate in the next one year, well above the 59.5 percent who believed so in November 2020. We believe, though, it’s hard to get too concerned about inflation when bank credit growth is a mere 6.4 percent from a year ago.

What about consumer demand? The RBI’s consumer confidence survey in January 2021 found that only 13 percent said their spending on non-essential items had increased in the last one year. More people said they would cut back discretionary spending in the next one year than those who said they would increase it. That suggests discretionary demand may remain muted, which is not surprising as the survey also finds that 60.9 percent of those surveyed in January said their incomes were lower than a year ago. That too was hardly a surprise, as three-fourths said their job prospects had worsened from a year ago. The silver lining is that hope springs eternal and the future expectations index is now at its highest since September 2019.

Manufacturers expect a sharp improvement in production, order books, capacity utilisation, employment and selling prices by the second quarter of FY22. But only 9.3 percent of respondents said their production capacity is less than adequate to take care of demand in the next six months, so manufacturing capex may still be some time away.

Our recovery tracker shows a mixed picture, with urban unemployment still showing distress. The RBI has pegged FY22 real growth at 10.5 percent, after shrinking 7.5 percent this fiscal year. That implies the economy will have grown all of 2.2 percent in the two years since March 2020.

To paraphrase Oscar Wilde, the economy is climbing out of the gutter, but some of us, including the market, are looking at the stars.

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty