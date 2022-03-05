Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Economic warfare

A view shows a residential building destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the city of Irpin in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 2. (Image: Reuters)

Make no mistake, the West is already at war with Russia. Its intervention in the Ukraine war is not military, but instead it is an all-out war on the Russian economy and financial system.

The non-Western world is watching this economic war and doubtless drawing its own lessons. For, Russia had done all that the textbooks advised about fortifying an economy -- it had high foreign exchange reserves, a low debt to GDP ratio and a current account surplus. And yet, when the West declared economic war on Russia, all those defences counted for little.

Nations that believe in independent foreign and economic policies will be looking at the wide range of sanctions on Russia, including the financial nuclear bomb of freezing its central bank reserves, and draw their own conclusions. They will also be watching warily how Western corporates and the Big Tech companies have jumped on the sanctions bandwagon.

The pandemic had already brought home the dangers of dependence on long supply chains outside one’s borders. The US economic war on China had already weakened globalisation. Now, the West’s war on the Russian economy will be the final nail in globalisation’s coffin.

It could be argued that if the sanctions topple Putin, it will serve him right. Sanctions hurt the poor the most, not oligarchs or politicians. Even so, if Putin goes, the Russian masses will probably rejoice -- Credit Suisse estimates say the top 1 percent in Russia hog an astounding 58.2 percent of the country’s wealth. In sharp contrast, the poorer half of the Russian population has a minuscule 2.2 percent of the nation’s total wealth. As Russian sociologist Boris Kagarlitsky put it, with the end of the Cold War, Russians believed they were headed on a jet plane to Paris, only to be told mid-flight “welcome to Burkina Faso”.

The problem is the sanctions are applied only to non-Western nations if they overstep US-defined red lines. When the US invaded Iraq, or Afghanistan, or supplied arms to the Saudis to bomb hapless Yemenis, or bombed Belgrade, or intervened innumerable times in Latin America, no sanctions were dreamed of. The simple truth is that the US, with around 800 military bases scattered throughout the world, is the hegemonic power and the US dollar is the hegemonic currency. The US wants things to remain that way and will brook no challengers. Hence, the economic wars against China and Russia. It has nothing to do with democracy, the US has never shied away from supporting dictators when it suits their interests.

The choice before other nations is simple -- either accept US hegemony, or take the lessons of economic warfare to heart, diversify your exports and imports, make sure foreign companies are in no position to dictate terms to you and build up your own capabilities, particularly in technology. In one word -- Aatmanirbharta.

How to be as self-reliant as possible without becoming North Korea is the challenge. Solutions could range from having far more gold in forex reserves to using central bank digital currencies for cross-border payments to having alliances for economic defence.

This week, of course, the impact of the Ukraine war has been the main concern for investors. An FT story (free to read for MC Pro subscribers) explained the political risks to commodity markets, another one highlighted the risks to the global financial system, another discussed whether the West could place an embargo on Russian oil and gas supplies, while a Ruchir Sharma analysis said the best bet for the 2020s is long commodities, short tech.

Our Eastern Window story underscored the stress on China from the war. We looked at the implications of kicking Russia out of the SWIFT network. And we wondered whether all these pressures will lead the US Fed to have a Volcker moment.

The rise in oil and commodity prices will hit the Indian economy hard. Indeed, the GDP data showed the recovery was fragile even before the Omicron wave and the Russian invasion. Our Economic Recovery Tracker showed rural consumption is still weak, a fact underlined by the auto industry numbers. We said the Indian economy will be badly affected by the war and the sanctions, nipping the recovery in the bud. We considered the implications of higher inflation and we analysed the impact of high oil prices on the roads and fertiliser sectors and the scenario for metal companies.

We looked at how the hardships suffered by Indian medical students in Ukraine have exposed glaring inadequacies of the medical education system in India. And we explained why India chose not to condemn the Russian invasion at the UN.

What could be the long-term effects of the economic sanctions? Nicholas Mulder, of Cornell University, has brought out a book called ‘The Economic Weapon: The Rise of Sanctions as a Tool of Modern War’. What he has to say is explosive. Mulder says it was the threat of sanctions by the League of Nations that led to Italy, Japan and Germany taking steps to protect their economies by what he calls “bids for resource-autonomy” through territorial conquest and war. Indeed, the US embargo on Japan hurt so much that the Japanese leadership felt they had no alternative but to attack the US at Pearl Harbor. Mulder says that Hitler’s fear of sanctions and of a blockade were one factor in his decision to invade Poland, triggering World War II.

The question is: Will the economic war on Russia have similar effects?

