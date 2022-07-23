Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Domestic investors' faith finally pays off

Dear Reader,

The week that went by was a good one for equity investors as the broad market gained by 4.3 percent over the previous week’s close. What’s more, domestic investors’ persistence in continuing to invest in equity has got some vindication, with this week seeing steady support in the form of net inflows from foreign institutional investors.

We wrote about a rather upbeat assessment of the economy by the RBI in its monthly report. The main reason for this optimism was a decline in commodities such as crude oil and metals, potentially easing pressure on consumers and the economy. This week’s update to our economic recovery tracker also showed consumer sentiment at its highest level since early FY21.

Indeed, RBI’s optimism due to falling commodity prices turned into some real benefits for investors, after the government eased up on the export levies on crude and fuel products during the week. This lifted shares of oil and gas companies. However, investors in steel and iron ore stocks must be wondering why they did not get a similar relief from export duties, as these commodities too have softened. Maybe, they could expect some good news in the near future. The weak state of China’s real estate market , with customers now stopping mortgage repayments, poses a growing risk for metals.

If despite all these problems, and the continuing threat of COVID lockdowns, global investors are optimistic about Chinese equities, then it stands to reason that India should not be far behind. We wrote about how India was a bright spot in Asia but for high inflation and is relatively better placed among emerging markets with strong earnings growth likely for domestic consumption-oriented stocks. However, the situation continues to be a volatile one, with central banks pivoting to a regime where they will do whatever it takes to break the back of inflation, and that has lasting implications for investors.

We also wondered if India was on the brink of another twin-deficit problem. These worries are visible in the currency market, with the rupee depreciating to a level of Rs 80 to a dollar during the week. This is a sore point as a weakening rupee robs Indian companies of some of the benefits of a fall in dollar-denominated commodity prices. And, more pain may be in store for the rupee before we see some stability. We also wondered what the strength in the dollar index means for Indian equities and asked investors to keep a watch on inflation expectations to know when to expect a rebound.

While investors half way to retirement may have a wary eye on what the turmoil could do to their retirement funds, the young have no such worries, says this FT write-up: Generation moonshot: Why young investors are not ready to give up on risk. The odds are stacked as it is and risking it all in the markets may leave them exposed but the payoff if they strike it rich is high enough for them take this risk.

In the banking sector, we wrote about how FY23 may prove to be a comeback year for HDFC Bank, although its June quarter results were singed by treasury losses. But Federal Bank may continue to outperform and IndusInd Bank is on a steady trajectory with ample room to rerate.

The software sector is giving investors some cause for concern and rightly so, what with Wipro’s uninspiring performance disappointing investors. L&T Technology Services posted a good performance but the sector’s derating is a risk.

In the energy sector, this FT article analysed how global coal markets are seeing an unusual situation where thermal coal and metallurgical coal have exchanged positions. India’s wind energy auctions got their priorities wrong, but the government is trying to address that now. And we also wrote about how receding cost pressures could aid Sterling Wilson Renewables Energy’s recovery. The natural gas market may be approaching its endgame and Europe is now looking to Africa to diversify its gas supplies, pushing aside India in the process. But India is no pushover when it comes to energy consumption, putting up a a world-beating show in 2022 aided by the government’s support to coal-fired plants.

While the consumption economy is showing strain, FMCG bellwether Hindustan Unilever still posted healthy growth despite multiple challenges, earning the stock some affection from investors. Its focus has shifted from margins to higher growth and that has implications for its performance in a weak consumer market.

In our special features, in the Green Pivot, we wrote about four sectors that the government needs to work with to help them attain their ESG goals. In Crypto Conversations, we wondered if a feature of cryptos of no bailouts needs a relook at and separately, as India drags its feet on regulating cryptos we made a case for why we should not wait for the world to make up its mind on this issue. In Startup Street, social impact investing offers an opportunity to make money and do good at the same time. From this week’s Strategy Lab where we back-test technical strategies: Perfect Breakout: An indicator-based futures strategy that beats the market. And, in Personal Finance: Playing riskier assets through multi asset funds can boost returns.

Capital market regulator Sebi attracted our attention this week, and we said that SEBI’s insider trading rules for mutual funds are good but not enough and also that its settlement order on research analysts was uncalled for,

On the international front, we wondered if makes sense for India to swoon over Sunak and whether Sri Lanka’s new President will be able to turn around its beleaguered economy.

This week’s Monsoon watch showed crop sowing a tad above last year’s average but the bigger question is why is rural wage growth so poor? India’s demographic dividend appears to be slipping from its grasp, but the right policy response could still salvage some of it. Success here could go a long way in reducing inequality, but as this piece says, animal spirits in the economy may be flagging but who is buying these Lamborghinis then.

We wrote about how aviation stocks are worth a look even if the sector is facing near-term headwinds. The electrical goods industry is being hit by volatile commodity prices; see how Polycab India and Havells India are poised.

Auto firms are on a better footing, as easing chip crisis, input costs signal better times for auto firms.

ICICI Pru reported robust margins but growth lagged. Bharat Electronics is back on a high growth path but in Bhansali Engineering, there is limited scope for volume growth. In our weekly tactical pick, we wondered what's the X factor for this value stock.

Ambuja Cements is facing near-term headwinds and in the case of Hindustan Zinc, we expect dividend yield to support valuations.

At Syngene, a multi-year contract with Zoetis adds to long-term visibility while at Gland Pharma, acute supply shortages are causing some concern. Our research team also wrote on Rallis India, Shemaroo, Cyient and Ramkrishna Forgings.

Finally, from the Financial Times, we also published ‘Look at the 1960s, not 1970s, for economic lessons’, value stocks are ready for their moment and Ruchir Sharma wrote on how to solve the productivity paradox and explained how government intervention has undermined creative destruction.

While equity investors seem to be taking some heart, possibly as hopes are rising that central banks may take a more graded approach from here onwards, the risk of a recession hitting economic growth remains. So don’t throw caution to the winds.

Have a good weekend.

Cheers, Ravi Ananthanarayanan