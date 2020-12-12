Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Christmas comes early

Never has the promise of a jab made so many people feel so high at the same time.

The vaccine rally is well and truly on. US market valuations are reaching levels seen in the dotcom boom of the 2000s with recent IPOs such as AirBnB and DoorDash having had bumper openings. Sensex has crossed 46,000 crowning India among the most expensive emerging markets.

But that doesn’t seem to deter investor optimism and the markets continue to make fresh highs.

To be sure, the economy is indeed getting back on its feet, as our recovery tracker shows. October industrial production rose 3.6 percent, the fastest in 7 months. There is promise in indicators such as growth in ports cargo traffic, which helps firms like Adani Ports . The industrial capex machinery is slowly whirring back to life while companies such as UltraTech are announcing expansion plans or speeding up acquisitions

However, the markets have priced in expectations of a corporate earnings revival, Vinit Sambre of DSP Investment Managers told us in an interview.

Remember that heavy cost cutting and layoffs were key contributors to the positive surprises in September quarter earnings. That is unsustainable. On the flip side, these cost cuts could lead to demand slowing down over the medium term. Earnings growth is sustainable only if sales improve. And that hinges on the vaccine.

In effect, this rally is riding on (mostly) the promise of vaccination. Investors seem to be ignoring execution risks in India for the moment. The mood is euphoric and in their outlook reports for 2021, brokerages are in a frenzy to paint ever taller targets.

Inoculating India’s 1.35 billion is not going to be an easy task, nor will it be quick. The drug controller has asked Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, who had applied for emergency authorisation of their COVID vaccine candidates, for more data. Regulatory approval is only the first step.

But these challenges also provide a bunch of opportunities. Companies that will engage in contract manufacturing of the vaccines, make vials and syringes for administering the jab, those that make packaging material, logistics companies which specialise in cold chains, firms manufacturing cold chain storage equipment and their suppliers like refrigerant gas makers, and even IT companies that will provide software support for the inoculation drive all stand to benefit. We looked at this in detail in a two-part series which you can read here and here.

The vaccine promise seems to have blinded investors to other risks as well. The ongoing farmer protests in India, to name one example. The farmer agitation shows how difficult it is to implement reforms in India, especially when the nation is taking an inward turn towards self-reliance. This has not deterred the government from undertaking reforms in other sectors such as roads, for example, but more needs to be done. Companies such as Endurance, an auto component maker, say that uncertainty is the new normal. U-turns like allowing old coal plants to continue operations should be avoided.

When it comes to exports, for example, quick government action is needed to sustain the improvement in growth. Indeed, for the manufacturing sector, the window of opportunity for reforms and revival is small, warned Pawan Goenka, Chief Executive of Mahindra and Mahindra. Blaming too much democracy will help no one.

Who’s buying and who’s selling?

Retail investors, at least those who prefer the mutual funds route, are withdrawing money in copious amounts. Equity funds saw record outflows in November as redemptions intensified although mutual fund managers are also to blame, one piece argued. (Side note: read our recommendation on what Franklin Templeton debt scheme unitholders should do in their crucial vote.)

On the other hand, foreign investors have bought a net Rs 1.86 lakh crore worth of equities so far this financial year. They are being driven by a relentless search for yields as interest rates collapse in developed markets. These interest rates are expected to stay low for quite some time (the US Fed for example has switched to targeting average inflation) thanks in no small measure to policy support (Nomura says that the lines between fiscal/monetary policies are increasingly blurred). This will keep valuations elevated for some time.

Indeed, while crowning India as one of the most expensive emerging markets, a Macquarie report cited “lack of alternatives” as the primary reason for being overweight on the country.

But when foreign investors step it up, especially during times of an uneven recovery, large companies tend to dominate. Sensex stocks presently account for 60 percent of the market cap of all stocks listed on the exchange. Within the Sensex, the top five stocks account for 48 percent of the 30-stock index. But there is still some way to go as during the 2008-09 rally, Sensex stocks made up as much as 70 percent of India’s market cap, this piece says. Buy or sell, brokerages like ICICI Securities are winners.

But till how long will the party last? Although it is not a popular view, already some economists are warning about the return of inflation in developed countries once the vaccination is successful and growth surges.

“Equity investors could be looking to ‘have their cake and eat it’, with the view that easy policy and a vaccine can restore economic growth and earnings, but with rates unchanged,” Absolute Research Strategy is quoted as saying in this republished FT piece.

Rising inflation does not go with low interest rates and monetary authorities will threaten to take the punchbowl away.

There are still picks galore for the discerning investors who are willing to look beyond the obvious. Our in-house research team has done the spadework to analyse quite a few stocks.

Do read its notes on SBI Cards, Vedanta, Gabriel, HOEC, RBL Bank, Bajaj Consumer Care, ION Exchange, Vidhi Specialty, Godrej Agrovet, Tyre Stocks, and Hawkins Cooker. Perhaps, say cheers to Associated Alcohols.

Cheers,

Ravi Krishnan

PS: Your regular correspondent Manas Chakravarty will be back next week.