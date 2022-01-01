Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | After last year’s binge, welcome to the hangover

Dear Reader,

After a year marked by excess in more ways than one, the hope is we’ll have a soft landing in 2022. Much has been written about rising risks, but as a note by Goldman Sachs says, "the risk-off tone in markets over recent weeks, coupled with a cautious rotation, suggests that much of this has been priced".

At the beginning of 2021, we said it would be ‘The Year of the Phoenix’, with markets rising like a rocket out of the ashes of COVID-19. That call was based on record fiscal and monetary stimulus. At the start of 2022, things are very different. Nobody expects a repeat of last year. Instead of liquidity driving ever higher valuations, it is earnings that will drive stocks. As this FT story (free to read for MC Pro subscribers) says, investors brace for a test of nerves in 2022.

With another wave of the virus running amok, our Herd Immunity Tracker looks at the glass half full and asks the question: ‘Is Omicron itself the booster that we need?’

While much has been made of monetary tightening, remember that the US Fed had raised its policy rate from 0.5-0.75 percent in December 2015 to 2.25-2.50 percent by December 2018 and it was only at the last stage that the markets threw a tantrum. Credit Suisse says real yields are very low and the TINA (There is No Alternative) argument still holds. It says, "In the past four Fed rate-hiking cycles, global equity markets corrected but then recovered with a slightly positive return over a one-year period." Financial services company Charles Schwab points to several positive surprises that may happen -- these include supply chain shortages turning into gluts as firms ramp up capacity, slower rate hikes as inflation eases due to supply coming back and China loosening policy to support growth.

As far as India is concerned, the economy is poised for the start of a new business cycle. Balance sheets have been strengthened and interest rates are at record lows, spurring demand. Jefferies believes, "India has entered a period of an economic supercycle driven by a housing cycle turnaround." The government has pushed the pedal on reforms even during the pandemic and while it has had to backtrack on farm reforms, it remains capitalism’s best bet. A Morgan Stanley report says, "We opine that the government has made a dramatic shift in policy that favours profit share in GDP." All eyes will be on the results of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Concerns include lower-income households being scarred by the pandemic, which creates considerable uncertainty about growth. Consumer sentiment is still weak, as our Economic Recovery Tracker shows. CMIE’s employment rate is still well below pre-COVID levels. An uneven multi-speed recovery appears to be on the cards. Fears about the pandemic may be holding back investment. And, last but not least, high valuations in equity markets are a worry.

How to address these concerns? A report by Edelweiss says that disruptive formalisation since demonetisation has led to bigger players gaining market share from smaller firms. We wrote about that trend in the case of pharma companies. Edelweiss says the trend could bend and spending could pick up at the middle/lower income levels as COVID’s adverse impact fades, MSMEs rebound and fuel tax cuts aid purchasing power. That should support consumption demand.

Even if that doesn’t happen, the government could adopt expansionary fiscal measures in the forthcoming Union Budget and growth may take care of the fiscal deficit.

Investment demand is likely to get a boost from the greening of the economy and we looked at the prospects for electric vehicles here and here, while figuring out one way to play the theme. But energy transition is going to be a tough balancing act.

As for valuations, the overall market is still priced to perfection. CLSA says, "India is trading on 31.6x cyclically adjusted earnings (versus 14.7x for overall EM), more than one standard deviation above its 18-year average of 22.6x, with investors paying more than twice the book multiple for Indian assets versus EM despite the market offering the same profitability."

In short, there’s no alternative to ferreting out undervalued nuggets, such as Mahanagar Gas, Bharat Dynamics, a couple of asset management companies or our tactical pick of the week. Investors could also consider firms with strong balance sheets whose valuations may sustain, such as Sumitomo Chemical India. Or, as in Shivalik Rasayan, investors need to be very patient. As volatility increases, here are some of the big themes investors could profit from.

We pointed out that while it will be raining IPOs in 2022, all that glitters is not gold. We looked at SEBI’s valiant attempt to bring more transparency to IPOs, while picking out a high quality franchise at a discount to its IPO valuation.

We unveiled a wish list on the banking sector for 2022, while asserting that the RBL Bank problem is unlikely to get resolved in a hurry.

In our continuing coverage of the crypto universe, we explained why the luxury tourism industry is latching on to blockchain technology, how to read crypto charts and why 2021 was the year crypto became mainstream in India. In the Start-Up Street section, we were aghast at how women entrepreneurs get short shrift. And in MC Pro Personal Finance, we advised readers how to protect themselves against rising online frauds and avoid common mistakes while planning for retirement.

On policy matters, we said the government must stop tinkering with GST and take a tough stand on China’s persecution of Uyghurs.

As we step into the New Year, the worry is that, after the excesses of the year gone by, 2022 may seem like one long hangover.

Wishing you a safe and prosperous New Year,

Manas ChakravartyMoneycontrol Pro