Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | A touch of vertigo

Dear Reader,

Investors seem to have had a bout of dizziness after scaling Mount 50k. The Indian equity market took a step back after the Sensex reached 50000 on Thursday, nervous that it might have gone up too high too fast. We thought the fear of heights was healthy and provided investors with a perspective on the journey to the peak, while telling them why we expected markets to cool down and consolidate. Seth Klarman, billionaire investor and hedge fund manager, told the FT: “As with frogs in water that is slowly being heated to a boil, investors are being conditioned not to recognise the danger.”

Nevertheless, investors could take heart from the Reserve Bank of India’s latest state of the economy report, which says a glorious summer lies ahead of us. Our recovery tracker wasn’t so sure, with some indicators turning choppy.

With the markets so high, it’s no wonder that valuations are uppermost on the minds of equity analysts. The stocks that our independent research analysts found to be reasonably valued included Bajaj Auto, Federal Bank, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank -- which has raced ahead of Citigroup and HSBC in market capitalization -- a couple of hotel stocks and CSB Bank. On the other hand, stocks such as Havells India, Bajaj Finance, L&T Infotech, Philips Carbon, Hindustan Zinc and IndiaMART InterMESH, all of them good businesses, were too pricey for our comfort.

Of course, there are many things apart from valuations to be considered, such as for Bandhan Bank, where political risk has increased. For the Mindtree stock, we believe its valuation discount to its mid-cap peers should narrow. We also discussed the implications of DHFL’s committee of creditors approving the resolution plan submitted by Piramal Enterprises Ltd, pointing out it isn’t over till the fat lady sings.

Much has been talked about the huge opportunities for Indian tech as a result of the digital boom. We said the pandemic has helped Indian IT in more ways than one. This FT story discussed tech stock booms, then and now. We looked at the limitations of India’s edtech startups, which have sprouted like frogs in the monsoon. And we talked about what the coming Union Budget could do for India’s digital infrastructure.

That brings me to our coverage of the eagerly awaited "never seen before" Union Budget for 2021-22. Gaurav Kapur, chief economist at IndusInd Bank, explained what numbers we should look out for in the Budget. M Govinda Rao, former director of the National Institute of Public Finance & Policy and chief economic adviser at Brickwork Ratings, told us this is not the time to worry about the fiscal deficit. We took a rather contrarian stance, saying instead that it’s time to look beyond the fiscal deficit. Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays, told us that the government will need to support income levels to boost consumption. We too added our bit on what the Budget could do to support consumption, which led to the question whether the recent dream run for FMCG stocks has ended.

Like everybody else, we too underlined the need for more spending on infrastructure here and here, while weighing in on the debate whether we needed a new development finance institution. We said the idea of a bad bank, like a bad penny, keeps cropping up. We interviewed Mark Matthews, head of Asia Research at Bank Julius Baer, who said the finance minister has to pull off a tough balancing act. He brought down the euphoria a bit by telling us he is betting on the cyclical recovery theme by adding exposure to US small cap stocks rather than India.

The big event of the week was Joe Biden’s inauguration as US president, hailed by many as a ‘new dawn’. Ruchir Sharma warned Biden, via the FT, that deficits still matter in this brave new world, while this FT piece said Biden needed big early victories.

The flash Purchasing Managers indices for major developed economies for the current month show that the resurgence of the pandemic has led to a double dip in the economies of the Eurozone and the UK. Their composite PMIs are at 47.5 and 40.6, respectively, both below the 50 mark, which means they contracted from the previous month. Japan’s composite PMI has been consistently below 50. But the US economy is proving to be resilient, with its January flash composite PMI at a very high 58. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, said: “US businesses reported a strong start to 2021, buoyed by hopes that vaccine developments will mean the worst of the pandemic is behind us, and that the new administration will provide a stable and supportive environment for stronger economic growth. Output growth accelerated in January to the second-fastest in almost six years, and business optimism about the year ahead surged higher.”

That suggests the vaccine will soon lead to a recovery in other economies, too. It’s not just the RBI that is bullish—Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said he expects a “pronounced recovery” for the UK economy.

Far more important for investors, though, is what Mohamed A El-Erian wrote in the FT: “The financial system challenge for Mr Biden is not a short-term need to address immediate dislocations but the longer-term problem of relinking bubbly markets to economic realities.”

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty