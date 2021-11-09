Moneyboxx Finan Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.65 crore, up 110.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.65 crore in September 2021 up 110.73% from Rs. 2.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2021 down 175.7% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2020.

Moneyboxx Finan shares closed at 98.25 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)