Moneyboxx Finan Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore, up 247.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore in September 2020 up 247.92% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2020 up 33.3% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2020 up 148.53% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2019.

Moneyboxx Finan shares closed at 53.00 on November 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given -24.12% returns over the last 6 months and 6.19% over the last 12 months.