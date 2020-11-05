Moneyboxx Finan Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore, up 247.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moneyboxx Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore in September 2020 up 247.92% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2020 up 33.3% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2020 up 148.53% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2019.
Moneyboxx Finan shares closed at 53.00 on November 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given -24.12% returns over the last 6 months and 6.19% over the last 12 months.
|Moneyboxx Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.21
|2.09
|0.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.21
|2.09
|0.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.58
|1.82
|0.78
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.18
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.31
|0.36
|0.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|-0.27
|-0.74
|Other Income
|--
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|-0.24
|-0.73
|Interest
|0.58
|0.66
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-0.90
|-0.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.45
|-0.90
|-0.73
|Tax
|0.04
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.49
|-0.90
|-0.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|0.02
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.49
|-0.88
|-0.73
|Equity Share Capital
|20.08
|20.08
|16.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.44
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.44
|-0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.44
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.44
|-0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:11 pm