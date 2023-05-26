Moneyboxx Finan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.60 crore, up 144.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.60 crore in March 2023 up 144.28% from Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 up 199.6% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.87 crore in March 2023 up 245.18% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

Moneyboxx Finan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

Moneyboxx Finan shares closed at 157.35 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.44% returns over the last 6 months and 23.07% over the last 12 months.